American Video Teleconferencing Corp.: American Video Teleconferencing Seeks Nevada Court's Approval to Cancel 25,925,000 Shares

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTC PINK:AVOT) today announces it is seeking a declaratory judgment authorizing the Company's transfer agent to cancel shares. The Company did not receive payment for these shares that were issued by prior management.

The almost 26,000,000 shares were issued in 1999, 2010, 2011, and 2012. Current management requested proof of payment from the certificate holders but did not receive a response and so has taken the steps necessary to protect the interests of the Company's legitimate shareholders. Recently the Company returned certificates in its possession to its transfer agent, so those shares could be canceled. As a result, the Company's outstanding shares amount was reduced by almost 63,000,000 shares.

