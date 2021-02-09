The Mosaic Company: U.S. Department of Commerce Issues Final Affirmative Countervailing Duty Determinations on Phosphate Fertilizer Imports from Morocco and Russia

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its final determination that phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco and Russia are unfairly subsidized. Commerce calculated a subsidy rate of 19.97 percent for Moroccan producer OCP. In the Russia investigation, Commerce calculated rates of 9.19 percent and 47.05 percent for PhosAgro and EuroChem, respectively, and a rate of 17.2 percent for all other producers/exporters.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is conducting a concurrent investigation to determine whether Moroccan and Russian phosphate fertilizer imports materially injure the U.S. phosphate fertilizer industry. A final ruling is expected by mid-March. If the ITC's ruling is affirmative, then Commerce will issue countervailing duty orders, which will remain in place for at least five years.

"Mosaic, the U.S phosphate industry, and all American manufacturers who believe in free and fair trade appreciate the importance of today's ruling," said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O'Rourke. "The Commerce Department's hard work on this case brought us one step closer to ensuring American farmers can depend on high quality, competitive American fertilizer for decades to come."

