Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (the "Company" FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announces the availability of the prospectus relating to the financing program concluded with Winance in form of convertible notes with equity warrants attached (OCABSA) for a maximum amount of €12 million.

The prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on February 9, 2021 under No. 21-028, consisting of a Securities Note and a Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under No. R21-002, is available at the Company's registered office (80/84 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux), on the Company's website (www.genomicvision.com) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It should be noted that on June 15, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a contract with Winance on June 11, 2020 to setting up a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the "OC") into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the "BSA" and together with the shares to which they are attached the "ABSA" and with the OC the "OCABSA"), for a maximum total amount of 12 million euros, it being specified that neither the OC nor the BSA will be listed.

This financing is intended to ensure the Company's continuity beyond May 2021 and to provide financial visibility until 2022 by granting it additional resources to secure and pursue its development and to cover the Company's current and structural expenses.

The extraordinary general meeting of the Company which met on October 30, 2020 approved the implementation of this financing and a first tranche of OCABSA for an amount of €0.8 million was already draw down last November.

Filing of a prospectus was required as the issuance of one or more additional tranches of OCABSA may lead to the issuance of a number of shares that may exceed 20% of Genomic Vision's share capital over 12 months.

