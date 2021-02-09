Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2021. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

Patrick Houston

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

