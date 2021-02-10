Hyundai Motor Group Unveils TIGER Uncrewed Ultimate Mobility Vehicle Concept

Hyundai's first uncrewed ultimate mobility vehicle (UMV) concept is revealed today as TIGER, which stands for transforming intelligent ground excursion robot.

TIGER is intended to carry payloads over remote and inaccessible terrain and designed to operate as a four-wheel drive vehicle or a four-legged walking machine.

The vehicle is being developed by Hyundai Motor Group's New Horizons Studio in partnership with Autodesk and Sundberg-Ferar.

SEOUL, South Korea and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group has revealed TIGER (Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot), the company's second Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV) and the first designed to be uncrewed. The transforming intelligent ground excursion robot is designed to carry various types of payload while traveling over challenging terrain.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8851351-hyundai-motor-group-tiger-uncrewed-ultimate-mobility-vehicle-concept/

TIGER is being developed by Hyundai Motor Group's New Horizons Studio, headquartered in Mountain View, California. The studio was established in late 2020 to develop UMVs drawing on research and innovation leadership from Silicon Valley and other innovation hubs.

"Vehicles like TIGER, and the technologies underpinning it, give us an opportunity to push our imaginations," said Dr. John Suh, Head of New Horizons Studio. "We are constantly looking at ways to rethink vehicle design and development and re-define the future of transportation and mobility."

Concept vehicle showcases capability across remote and inaccessible terrain



TIGER's exceptional capabilities are designed to function as a mobile scientific exploration platform in extreme, remote locations. Based on a modular platform architecture, its features include a sophisticated leg and wheel locomotion system, 360-degree directional control, and a range of sensors for remote observation. It is also intended to connect to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which can fully charge and deliver TIGER to inaccessible locations.

First version designed in Silicon Valley with global development partnerships



The first version of TIGER is X-1 (the X stands for experimental) and brings together a wide-range of technological and design expertise. The project is being led by Hyundai Motor Group's New Horizons Studio, while working in close partnership with Autodesk, a leading engineering design software company.

New Horizons Studio - home to Hyundai Motor Group UMV development

New Horizons Studio, headquartered in Mountain View, California, develops vehicles with unprecedented mobility. Products from the studio target users with a need for travel and mobility across unconventional and off-road terrains, including places that cannot be reached by conventional wheeled vehicles. UMVs developed by New Horizons Studio can be subject to more challenging applications and environments, and adaptable to changing conditions.

The showcase video of TIGER X-1 is available at Group's official YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com