Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2021 | 01:22
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cahill Announces New Partner Elections

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today that Patrick Gordon and Stephen Harper have been elected to the partnership in Cahill's New York office. In addition, the Firm announced that Prudence Criddle and Warren Newton have joined its London office as partners.

"We are pleased to welcome four exceptional corporate lawyers to our partnership," said William M. Hartnett, Cahill's Executive Committee Chairman. "Pat and Steve have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to our clients and provide great value to our market-leading New York finance practice. Prue and Warren add tremendous depth to our expanding English law capabilities in London and will be key members of Jonathan Brownson's team there."

Messrs. Gordon and Harper are members of Cahill's New York-based capital markets and lending practices where they represent leading investment banks, institutional investors, direct lenders and commercial banks in connection with a broad range of public and private transactions. Ms. Criddle and Mr. Newton join Cahill's London-based English law practice where they will serve the Firm's banking and institutional lending clients in European-based and cross-border transactions.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, regulatory matters and corporate transactions. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436173/Cahill_New_Partners_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436126/Cahill_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.