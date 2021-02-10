

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.0 percent on month in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations following the 0.7 percent increase in December.



On a yearly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent - shy of expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices rose 0.3 percent on year in January - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent after sinking 0.4 percent a month earlier.



