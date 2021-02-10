Valiabiz: Christian Braman is Helping Companies Around The World at 22

CHICOPEE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Founder of the business management and development company, Valiabiz, Christian Braman has taken the ability to start a business and turned it into a nationally recognized company with over $2,000,000 in sales that has worked with companies all across the United States and Canada. Braman is a 22-year-old business expert that has built a company with huge reach from his own home without any startup capital. He has used his knowledge of business management, business development" public speaking, and hard work to help businesses to grow their operations while expanding their global recognition.

As someone who always was passionate about entrepreneurship, Braman realized he had an opportunity to build something of his own. Instead of taking the traditional route of finding regular work, Braman chose to begin helping entrepreneurs pursue their dreams in business. Christian knew that he would need to find a way to differentiate himself from competitors, and realized that he was going to need to operate his company with different values than others.

"I believe the relationships you already have with your current customers are worth more than pursuing new ones. When you build deep meaningful relationships, you build mutual trust into their own networks". While it was important to stay focused on the finances of the business, Christian felt building and maintaining the relationships with his clients would help ensure him with success in the long term. While the company has only been around for less than 2 years, their growth is exponential and Christian believes this is due to the way he caters to every single client.

With any new business, there is going to be adversity all along the way. Braman felt for himself, his biggest obstacle was overcoming his own limitations. "The biggest obstacle I've faced is believing in myself. That obstacle is something that over time I developed, changing my mindset into believing my dream and vision is possible and that there is abundance in life. Once you conquer that obstacle things get a lot clearer, you have more confidence in your daily actions which lead to more opportunities getting you closer and closer to your goals". Believing in yourself and fully buying into what you are doing can help better yourself and your business 10X.

For anyone who may be interested in starting their own business, some free advice that Christian gave us was to work on your mindset, while also giving yourself daily goals to help make sure you stay on track. Taking action is one of the most crucial parts in life, and the more action you take, the faster you will be to achieve what you are after. Christian mentioned that legacy is important to him, and he wants to build something that will be here after he is gone. He will continue to grow his business by reaching more and more people, all while helping them grow their business as well.

