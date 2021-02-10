

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss, after deducting minority interest, narrowed to 145 million euros from 372 million euros in the previous year. Loss per share narrowed to 0.23 euros from 0.60 euros in the prior year.



Sales for the first-quarter declined to 7.3 billion euros from 7.6 billion euros. Increasing revenues were recorded by the segments Industrial Components, Automotive Technology and Steel Europe. However, this could not offset partly pandemic-related decreases at Materials Services, Marine Systems and Multi Tracks.



Quarterly order intake was 7.8 billion euros, up 6 percent against the comparable prior-year period - before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It excluded the elevator business and individual units from Corporate Headquarters sold at the end of July 2020.



The company said it still feels it appropriate to offer a cautious outlook overall for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, despite the expected recovery of important markets and the visible structural improvements to the businesses.



For the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the group now expects almost break-even adjusted EBIT, compared to prior estimation of loss in the mid three-digit million euro range.



The company now expects an annual net loss in the high three-digit million euro range, compared to the prior outlook of net loss more than 1 billion euros.



The company now expects annual sales will grow in the high single-digit percentage range, but will still remain well below the level prior to the pandemic. Previously, it was expected that sales: growth to be in the low to mid single-digit percentage range, compared to 28.9 billion euros reported last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THYSSENKRUPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de