

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its net profit (Group share) amounted to 2.435 billion euros in 2020, an increase of 8.6% as published and up 11.2% excluding the currency impact. Net earnings per share was 5.16 euros, up 8.5%. Operating income recurring was 3.79 billion euros, as published down 0.1%, but up 3.6% on a comparable basis.



For 2020, Group revenue was 20.48 billion euros, down 1.3% on a comparable basis from prior year. Group revenue as published was down 6.5% due to negative currency.



At the next Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of 2.75 euros per share, up 1.9% from prior year.



