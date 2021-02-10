

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported that orders in the fourth quarter was a record 423 million euros, an increase of 96% from previous year. Own delivery accounted for 63% of these orders. Fourth quarter total segment revenues grew 93% to 933 million euros.



For the full year, orders were 1.3 billion euros, an increase of 96% from last year. Total segment revenues were 2.8 billion euros, up 95%. The preliminary, underlying adjusted EBITDA margin prior to the additional investments, is expected to be negative at 16%, in line with the guidance of negative 14% to negative 18%. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group, including additional investments, is expected to be at negative 20%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de