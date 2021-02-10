

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese real estate company Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent increased 2.5 percent to 88.78 billion yen from last year's 86.65 billion yen. Earnings per share were 66.32 yen, compared to 63.09 yen a year ago.



Operating income was 139.48 billion yen, down 6.7 percent from the prior year.



Revenue from operations for the period declined 6 percent to 777.88 billion yen from 827.23 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of parent of 130 billion yen or 97.12 yen per share, down 12.4 percent from last year; operating income of 217 billion yen, down 9.9 percent; and revenues of 1.20 trillion yen, down 7.8 percent.



The company previously projected attributable profit of 110 billion yen or 82.18 yen per share, operating income of 191 billion yen, and revenues of 1.142 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

