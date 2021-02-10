Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
Halo Collective präsentiert Wachstumszahlen bis zu 6.066 %
PR Newswire
10.02.2021 | 08:28
Another all-time high quarter

- Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 31 December 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

  • Sales grew 5.7% to EUR 197.0 million, organic growth amounted to 3.9% and acquired growth contributed 3.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 14.1 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 13.6 million (10.2).
  • Polygon acquired Renovo in Austria.
  • The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the fourth quarter 2020 was limited for the Group.

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2020

  • Sales grew 9.8% to EUR 743.3 million, organic growth amounted to 6.7% and acquired growth contributed 4.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 49.8 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 44.2 million (34.3).
  • Continued high M&A activity in Europe.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 10th of February 2021. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/another-all-time-high-quarter,c3283266

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3283266/1370320.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/polygon/i/figures-q42020,c2875782

figures q42020

