

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported profit before tax of 112.4 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 26 December 2020 compared to 83.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 44.1 pence compared to 33.2 pence.



First half total sales were 719.4 million pounds, an increase of 23.0% from last year. Digital sales growth was 111%, for the period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12 pence per share. The Group said the amount of the final dividend will be decided in due course.



