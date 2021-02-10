

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow plc (RDW.L) reported profit before tax of 174 million pounds for the six months to 27 December 2020 compared to 157 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 41.0 pence compared to 37.1 pence.



First half revenue was 1.04 billion pounds, an increase of 20 percent from last year. Legal completions increased to 3,065 from 2,554.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6 pence. The interim dividend will be paid on 9th April 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at close of business on 26th February 2021.



