Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2020

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 10 February 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2020 will be published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EET. The bulletin and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 18 February 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results/register , and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.





Additional information:

Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 40 584 6944

anna.tuominen@marimekko.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Key media