

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L), a provider of private rental homes, reported Wednesday strong rental growth in the first four months of the year 2021.



Total like-for-like rental growth was 2.4 percent. The company said sales performance remains positive across all regions.



In its trading update, the company said PRS like-for-like rental growth was 1.8 percent and regulated tenancy like-for-like rental growth was 4.2 percent.



The company will announce its half year financial results on May 13.



