Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of half-year report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest did not disclose the half-year report as soon as possible. A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares Nasdaq Copenhagen, section 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839346