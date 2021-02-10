Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
10.02.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Disciplinary decision from Nasdaq Copenhagen: Late disclosure of half-year report

Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded that Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest did not
disclose the half-year report as soon as possible. 

A resume of the decision is available in Decisions & Statements 2021 on the
following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen 

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the
exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity
of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares Nasdaq
Copenhagen, section 5. 

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the
following link:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes 



For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance,    
 tlf. 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839346
