COVID-19 Outbreak to Influence Growth Prospects of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: TMR

-The novel coronavirus outbreak has increased the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent and will continue to observe growth across the assessment period of 2017-2025

-The global personal protective equipment market is expected to record a CAGR of 7 percent during the tenure of 2017-2025

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for personal protective equipment has increased substantially over the years, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. Thus, this aspect has benefitted the growth of the personal protective equipment market to a great extent. The outbreak will continue adding extra stars of growth to the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period of 2017-2025.

Personal protective equipment helps in guarding individuals from injuries and infections. This equipment is beneficial in protecting a person from a plethora of hazards and infections. The escalating prevalence of contagions across the globe and the rising industrialization around the world may bring immense growth prospects for the personal protective equipment market during the assessment period.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts, after a detailed and exhaustive analysis on every growth aspect, conclude that the global personal protective equipment market expects to record a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period of 2017-2025. The global personal protective equipment market was US$ 40.4 bn in 2016 in terms of valuation and is extrapolated to be valued at US$ 72.08 by 2025.

The rapid industrialization around the globe and the increasing COVID-19 infections may serve as prominent growth boosters for the personal protective equipment market. Governments of numerous countries passed regulations to meet the heightening demand for personal protective equipment. New companies are also emerging and various subsidies are being given to them by the government, eventually increasing the growth rate of the personal protective equipment market.

Government Support to Play a Key Role in Boosting the Growth of the Personal Protective Equipment Market

The government bodies of numerous countries urged manufacturers to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment as soon as the pandemic started to worsen. The excessive demand for personal protective equipment from frontline COVID-19 warriors such as police and healthcare workers led the governments to pass certain acts for boosting the production of personal protective equipment and other essentials required for tackling COVID-19 infections.

For instance, former U.S. President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in March 2020 for accelerating the production of personal protective equipment and ventilators. President Joe Biden recently directed the federal agencies to use the Defense Production Act to propel the supply of personal protective equipment, vaccine materials, and testing kits. Such developments bring tremendous growth opportunities for the personal protective equipment market.

Awareness about Employee Safety to Lay a Red Carpet of Growth across the Personal Protective Equipment Market

The rising awareness about the safety of the employees while they work at industrial units and construction sites will steer the personal protective equipment market toward growth. Hence, the increasing consideration of worker safety in mining, manufacturing industries, oil and gas, and others may bring immense growth prospects for the personal protective equipment market.

Utilization of biodegradable materials to boost the growth of the personal protective equipment market

The popularity of the utilization of eco-friendly materials for personal protective equipment is increasing at a considerable rate. A large chunk of individuals across the globe prefer items made from eco-friendly materials. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on the development of eco-friendly personal protective equipment.

