DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 09/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.4431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 233884 CODE: JPHU =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 93335 EQS News ID: 1167318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)