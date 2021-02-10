

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Wednesday as encouraging earnings results from banking group Societe Generale helped boost optimism over a vaccine-led economic recovery.



The benchmark CAC 40 inched up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,698 after closing up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



Societe Generale climbed 2.8 percent after the bank reported a forecast-beating net profit of 470 million euros for the fourth quarter, helped by 'significant improvement' in the business during the second half of 2020.



Rival BNP Paribas gained 1 percent and Credit Agricole rose 0.8 percent.



Industrial gases company Air Liquide was marginally higher. After posting better-than-expected full-year sales, the company said it aims to deliver recurring net profit in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de