Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 10
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2021, of 3.75p per share, payable 16 March 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 19 February 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 18 February 2021.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 February 2021
