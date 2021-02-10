Anzeige
10.02.2021
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 10

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2021, of 3.75p per share, payable 16 March 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 19 February 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 18 February 2021.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2021

