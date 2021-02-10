Backend Benchmarking Publishes 18th Edition of the Robo Report and 6th Edition of the Robo Ranking; SigFig Awarded Best Overall Robo in Ranking, also Top Total Performer Over Trailing 5-Year Period

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Backend Benchmarking has published the 18th edition of the Robo Report and the 6th Edition of the Robo Ranking covering the fourth quarter of 2020.

This edition of the Robo Report tracks 92 accounts at 43 different providers and includes the Robo Ranking, the most comprehensive analysis of robo advisors available. The Ranking includes both qualitative factors, such as access to advisors and financial planning features, as well as the performance metrics of our accounts held at each provider.

"This is the first Robo Report in which we can share 5-year return data on certain robo advisors. Over that period, SigFig was the top total-portfolio and equity performer, while Schwab was the top fixed-income performer," said Ken Schapiro, Backend Benchmarking Publisher.

"The consolidation in the financial services and fintech industries is nothing new, but 2020 was a blockbuster year in terms of closures and acquisitions," said David Goldstone, Head of Research. "The news of a Walmart and Ribbit Capital partnership raises many possibilities for a new clientele. Also, the widening availability of fractional shares and the demand for more tailored portfolios could lead to a large rise in the use of direct indexing."

The Report highlights that Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) has continued to perform well and bodes well for the burgeoning industry.

The Robo Ranking grades robo advisors across more than 45 specific metrics and is the only examination that includes real and reliable performance data. It scores each robo on various high-level categories, such as features, financial planning, customer experience, access to live advisors, transparency and conflicts of interest, size and tenure, account minimums, costs, and performance. Each metric graded is specific and unambiguous.

Robo Ranking Highlights:

SigFig and SoFi awarded Best Overall Robo, Fidelity Go awarded Honorable Mention

SigFig and SoFi win Best Robo for Performance at a Low Cost

Vanguard Personal Advisor Services and Personal Capital awarded Best Robo for Complex Financial Planning Needs

Betterment and Wealthsimple awarded Best Robo for First-Time Investors

Robo Report Findings:

1-Year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: Titan Invest, Morgan Stanley Robotics, and Morgan Stanley Emerging Consumer

Equity: Titan Invest, Morgan Stanley Robotics, and Morgan Stanley Emerging Consumer

Fixed Income: Wealthsimple, Interactive Advisors Legg Mason, and SigFig

3-year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: Tie - Wells Fargo and SigFig, TIAA SRI

Equity: Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley SRI, and SoFi

Fixed Income: Wealthsimple, E*Trade, and SigFig

5-year Trailing Top Performers:

Total Portfolio: SigFig, Axos Invest, and Vanguard

Equity: SigFig, Vanguard, and Axos Invest

Fixed Income: Schwab, SigFig, and Axos Invest

Please note:

Performance is partly based on Backend Benchmarking's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report and the Robo Ranking are all available for free at https://www.backendbenchmarking.com/the-robo-report/. Follow the Report on Twitter @theroboreport.

Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: https://www.backendbenchmarking.com/the-robo-report/use-guidelines/.

Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.

To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at info@backendb.com or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.

Disclaimer of Warranties:

Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.

The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

