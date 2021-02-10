Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (51/21)

Listing of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market On request of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ), company registration number 559080-2970, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with effect from February 11, 2021.The decision is conditional upon that Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ) fulfills its offering and meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. As per today's date the company has 29 119 500 shares. Shares Short name: FRACTL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 29 119 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504477 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215607 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559080-2970 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.