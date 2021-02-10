10 February 2021

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14

WARWICK BRADY

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") confirms that Warwick Brady, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed President and CEO of Swissport International AG, the global airport ground services and air cargo handling business, and will assume the CEO role in Spring 2021. Mr Brady tendered his resignation as CEO of Esken Limited (formerly Stobart Group), to take effect no later than the end of June 2021.

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724