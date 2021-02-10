FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 10
10 February 2021
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R 3.1
FIRSTGROUP PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION LR 9.6.14
WARWICK BRADY
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") confirms that Warwick Brady, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed President and CEO of Swissport International AG, the global airport ground services and air cargo handling business, and will assume the CEO role in Spring 2021. Mr Brady tendered his resignation as CEO of Esken Limited (formerly Stobart Group), to take effect no later than the end of June 2021.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724
