Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSPM ISIN: US46266C1053 Ticker-Symbol: QTS 
Tradegate
10.02.21
13:10 Uhr
155,00 Euro
+3,00
+1,97 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,00160,0015:10
159,00160,0015:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IQVIA
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC155,00+1,97 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.