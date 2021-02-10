

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021 and provided financial outlook for the first quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.77 to $8.08 per share on revenues between $12.55 billion and $12.90 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.95 per share on revenues between $12.30 billion and $12.60 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.85 per share on revenues of $12.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.81 to $1.87 per share on revenues between $3.15 billion and $3.20 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $3.01 billion for the quarter.



