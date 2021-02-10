Borussia Dortmund's Q221 trading update showed higher profitability year-on-year due to active cost control despite lower revenue in aggregate as a result of COVID-19, and noting that the majority of revenue sources increased. Our recent Outlook note highlighted the attractive financial characteristics of Borussia Dortmund's business, in isolation and versus its peers, in 'normal' times. Therefore, the company should be a prime beneficiary of life returning to normal, with improving momentum in revenue and profitability, subject to sporting results. Our asset-based valuation indicates upside of 144% from the current share price to €12.55.

