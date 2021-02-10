Chubb Makes New Reinsurance Leadership Appointments

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced two new leadership appointments within its Reinsurance team at Chubb Overseas General, the company's international general insurance business in more than 50 countries and territories.

Chubb's Ceded Reinsurance business will now be co-led by Sunil Parmar and Alexander Crosby who are jointly promoted to the role of Vice President and Senior Reinsurance Officer, Chubb Overseas General (COG), succeeding Jeremiah Konz who was recently appointed Chief Reinsurance Officer, Chubb. In their new roles, they will be responsible for treaty reinsurance purchases within COG worldwide.

The changes are effective immediately with Sunil and Alex reporting to Timothy O'Donnell, Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, Commercial Property and Casualty, Overseas General Insurance and also to Jeremiah Konz.

Previously Senior Reinsurance Officer at Chubb European Group, Sunil Parmar will continue to be based in London. His reinsurance responsibilities include managing and executing the purchase of property, casualty, financial lines, marine, specialty and aviation treaties across COG. Sunil has more than 17 years' experience managing ceded reinsurance buyers in London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney. Before joining Chubb, he worked for Montpelier Re and Guy Carpenter in a variety of reinsurance roles.

Alexander Crosby also continues to be based in London following the promotion from his previous role as Reinsurance Officer at Chubb. His reinsurance responsibilities include managing and executing the purchase of financial lines, energy, political risk and other COG reinsurance placements.

He has held various actuarial roles at Chubb before joining the Ceded Reinsurance team, working as an actuary across pricing, reserving and capital modelling and has more than 15 years' experience managing ceded reinsurance buyers in London, Miami and São Paulo.

Timothy O'Donnell, Vice President, Chubb Group, Division President, Commercial Property and Casualty, Overseas General Insurance, said: "I am delighted that we are able to promote Sunil and Alex to this important role. Reinsurance is a vital aspect of our insurance business operation and a fundamental part of how we manage risk. Both Sunil and Alex bring with them not only deep expertise and experience but also impressive technical and analytical skills and I look forward to working with them in their new posts."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

