FactMR: CTC Diagnostics Manufacturers Proliferating amid Accelerating Cancer Stem Cell Research Initiatives: Fact.MR Study

High potential in discovering possible breakthroughs by supplementing the natural immune system is accelerating research efforts

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Fact.MR: Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published a detailed report on the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) diagnostics market. As per the study, a positive outlook is anticipated for the current financial year, ultimately translating into an optimistic forecast for the 2021-2031 assessment period. A double-digit CAGR is projected for the market during the said forecast period.

In the recent past, the market has acquired credible gains, owing to accelerating research and development in the field of cancer stem cell research. The National Cancer Institute has advocated the potential of nanoparticles in training immune cells for eradicating malignant ones. According to the study, while conventional immunotherapy engages the adaptive immune system, this approach alters the innate immune system to enter a stage known as trained immunity, which are more alert and adept at responding more efficiently to infections and cancer.

Similarly, the University of Michigan initiated a stem cell research project in 2016, which concluded that cancer stem cells were first identified in leukemia and in tumors developed among breast cancer patients. While the study is still ongoing, experts are hopeful of finding a significant breakthrough in forthcoming years. Such initiatives are heightening sales prospects for CTC diagnostic kits and equipment across key institutional settings.

"Prominent manufacturers are effectively capitalizing on active collaborations with prominent academic and research institutions to develop equipment and technologies in areas of targeted cancer research and diagnosis to broaden their growth prospects," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's CTC Diagnostics Market Study

By product, CTC diagnostic kits and reagents to acquire high ground due to greater testing convenience

CTC enrichment methods to reach a multi-billion dollar valuation, with healthcare settings opting for time and cost effective diagnostics

Cancer stem cell research to emerge as a pioneering application area to develop path-breaking approaches for preventing tumorigenesis

By sample type, blood diagnostics to remain most preferred, attributed to ease of malignant cell detection

U.S to generate an attractive market share, owing to extensive government funding to facilitate advanced cancer research

U.K to witness high adoption, amid rising adoption of the concept of Payroll Giving

Growing medical tourism and heavy insurance coverage for cancer treatment to drive the German and French markets

China and India to emerge as highly opportunistic markets, driven by a large population base which is facilitating heightened cancer research

CTC Diagnostics Market- Prominent Drivers

High inclination towards non-invasive diagnostics and prognosis to elevate CTC diagnostics market prospects

Breakthroughs such as high throughput microscopy to be effectively leveraged by key CTC diagnostics providers to facilitate enhanced operations

Increasing number of academic institutional coalitions to facilitate advanced cancer research to enhance CTC diagnostics equipment sales

CTC Diagnostics Market- Key Restraints

Low detection frequency and limited reliability of such detection is likely to hamper future growth prospects

Presence of a large proportion of background hematopoietic cells renders CTC isolation highly challenging

Competitive Landscape

Prominent CTC diagnostics providers include Qiagen, Bio-Techne Corporation, Janssen Diagnostics LLC, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., ApoCell Inc., Celltraffix Inc., Aviva Biosciences, Biocept Inc., Clearbridge Biomedics, Fluxion Biosciences, IVDiagnostics, Stemcell Technologies Inc. and Sysmex Corporation.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics has partnered up with Leica Biosystems to develop a fully automated RNAscope® ISH technology for diagnostic and clinical use on the Board III Advanced Staining Clinical Platform, which is likely to aid in better diagnosis of circulating tumor cells in the future.

Likewise, Aviva Biosciences' RedSift Technology utilizes Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) techniques to incorporate a micro machined substrate comprising a smooth surface designed to repel leukocytes while allowing smaller and more non-malleable non-nucleated cells to pass through pores on that substrate.

More Valuable Insights on the CTC Diagnostics Market

Fact.MR has published a study on the CTC diagnostics market which offers a detailed assessment on how the CTC diagnostics market will grow and expand in the coming decade. It categorizes the insights on the CTC diagnostics market in the form of product (Devices & Systems, Kits & Reagents, Other Consumables), technology (CTC Enrichment Methods, CTC Detection Methods, and CTC Analysis), application (Cancer Stem Cell Research, EMT Biomarkers Development, Tumorigenesis Research, and Others), sample type (Blood, Bone Marrow, and Others), and seven key regions (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Europe).

