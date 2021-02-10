Kontrol Technologies Corp.: Kontrol Technologies Engages Digital Offering for Capital Markets Advisory

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Digital Offering, LLC, a U.S. Broker Dealer, to act as its financial and capital markets advisor to assist the Company with exploring the U.S. Capital Markets, increase investor awareness and potentially listing its shares on a higher U.S. exchange.

"As we build our business, we believe its strategically important to increase our visibility in the US marketplace. After initiating a review of market conditions, we have engaged Digital Offering in order to pursue a NASDAQ listing. We look forward to broadening our institutional shareholder base and enhancing long-term shareholder value," stated Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.

"As Kontrol Technologies continues to create shareholder value and is ready to execute the next stage of its evolution, we are pleased to provide the Company with the advice and assistance to access the U.S. equity markets and National Securities Exchanges, providing greater capital access and liquidity to aid the Company as it continues to execute on their growth strategy," stated Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director of Digital Offering.

In consideration of this engagement, Digital Offering will be paid an initial fee of US $25,000 and, upon completion of a successful US listing, an additional payment of US $175,000. Additionally, Digital Offering will be granted 400,000 consultant warrants exercisable for 5 years with a strike price of CAD $4.80, subject to exchange approval.

About Digital Offering, LLC

Digital Offering is the next generation investment bank that specializes in helping high-quality private and public growth companies access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With constantly changing markets and regulation, Digital Offering is applying best practices of traditional investment banking to new securities industry rules to enhance efficiency in capital raising. By leveraging our expertise, strategic alliances and long-standing relationships in the broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor industries, we are positioned to widely distribute our offerings to maximize deal awareness among the right investors.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628869/Kontrol-Technologies-Engages-Digital-Offering-for-Capital-Markets-Advisory