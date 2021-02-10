Orbsat Corp Names Federal Government Technology Visionary Louis Wise as Chief Technology Advisor

Wise Brings Over 50 Years of Satellite Technology and Communications Expertise to the Company

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that it has named Louis Wise to the newly created position of Chief Technology Advisor. Drawing upon his 50-year career in satellite imaging and communications, military intelligence, and data collection and analysis, Mr. Wise will advise the Company on satellite communications and internet of things (IoT)-related sales as well as product development activities. Mr. Wise's role will assist the Company support its expanded focus on government and military markets through the recent launch of its new Orbsat Government unit.

Mr. Wise has spent 50 years at the forefront of major technology development in both the Federal Government and private industry. In the early 1970s, Louis worked on the first space-based imaging satellites and transmission of that imagery. His 36 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, as an officer within their Science and Technology Directorate, gave him the opportunity of being a pioneer in space-based imaging, drone development, and advanced satellite communication systems. His retirement from the CIA as a member of their Senior Intelligence Service (SIS), took him to Blackbird Technologies as their Senior Scientist. Many of his programs there were centered on unconventional satellite communication systems; both in text messaging and Tagging Tracking and Locating (TTL). Mr. Wise holds four granted patents from the United States Patent Office in these areas.

"We are honored to have Louis support our team, adding nearly 50 years of satellite technology expertise to the Company as we continue to capitalize on the growing demand for global connectivity. As satellite and wireless technology continues to rapidly advance, driven by the launch of new networks, the adoption of 5G, and the explosive growth in wireless connectivity needed for applications such as asset tracking and IoT, Louis brings invaluable expertise to Orbsat," commented David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat.

Louis Wise said, "The satellite revolution has contributed greatly to society's ability to communicate and share information on a global scale for more than 50 years. The launch of new network constellations and advances in wireless communications currently underway, greatly increases the potential of satellite technology, and can bring its benefits to a whole new group of users. That is why I'm excited to assist Orbsat as they strive to bring its benefits to new customers in the U.S. Government, military and to customers around the world."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's US and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 50,000 customers located in over 165 countries across the world. For more information, visit www.orbsat.com.

