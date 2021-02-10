DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2021) of GBP54.89m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/02/2021) of GBP38.50m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/02/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 184.63p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 184.63p revenue* Ordinary share price 169.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (8.47%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.04p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.48%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 09/02/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 93391 EQS News ID: 1167485 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

