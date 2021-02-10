Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) ("the Company"), a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. President and CEO of the Company, Erik Levitt, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

"Can you give us an update on your business plan and where you plan on going from here?", asked Jolly to start the interview. Levitt shared that the Company's business plan is made up of four primary divisions: a high-speed fixed wireless service, mobility, Over-The-Top (OTT) services, and SmartyCity. "Our plan continues to move forward on many fronts," said Levitt. "Our OTT continues to grow, and we have several commitments from new and existing platform members that will begin in the coming quarter."

"Our new product in OTT is HammerCall," shared Levitt, noting that the website for this service is now live. "Test customers have been using HammerCall, which is our video and collaboration service, for some time now," he continued, adding that the Company's target market will primarily focus on small businesses with the need for one to twenty users. "Our cost per customer is quite low," explained Levitt, before elaborating on the Company's profit margins for both standard and wholesale customers.

"On our international segment, our new service in Dominica is progressing quite well, and our launch is underway," shared Levitt. "We'll soon have our new business segment, dominicavoice.com, available in the early-February timeframe."

"The most significant news is on the fixed wireless front," said Levitt. "We're going to be reentering the fixed wireless market and we're adding customers to our new Huntsville, Alabama network," he continued. "Investors should anticipate that revenues from the fixed wireless business should overtake our OTT segment."

"Can you provide us an update on the Huntsville, Alabama network?," asked Jolly. "All of our agreements are in place, our first site is ready-to-go, the equipment orders are in place, and we're temporarily holding pre-orders until we have that site complete, but in the meantime we've been very actively working on the new website to accept orders and on building our pipeline," explained Levitt, adding that the Company currently has over 300 backorders in their pipeline. "We're expecting to be contacting over 1,000 potential customers that have expressed interest within the first three months."

Levitt then elaborated on the competitive advantages of the Company's OTT service. "We'll be offering a basic package to residential customers and a more advanced package for small businesses and higher volume residential customers, as well as a third package to buildings that are multi-dwell units where we can service the entire building with one wireless shot," said Levitt. "We're ready-to-go and once our fiber arrives at the Lowe Mill, we plan to hit the ground running."

The conversation then turned to the importance of having access to wireless resources, including the possibility of being able to utilize 12 GHz, which has been traditionally used by satellite providers, in the near future. "They're considering opening that up for use of high-volume services such as 5G. There's also progress on CBRS, Citizens Broadband Radio Service, which is also beneficial to Hammer and other wireless service providers in the long-run," said Levitt. "We hope that the FCC is going to continue to expand the frequencies available in CBRS because the more spectrum allocation we have, the more bandwidth we can deliver to users."

"Under the current pandemic conditions, we continue to see bandwidth usage skyrocketing, and that's going to continue into the foreseeable future," said Levitt. "We don't anticipate that a lot of businesses are going to return to the office. The trends have always been that we've been moving more towards the virtual office, and really the pandemic has increased that trend probably by a decade."

Jolly then commented on the Company's significant growth over a short period of time. "We certainly appreciate that our investors have been patient," shared Levitt. "These things do take time to develop, but we're starting to see now that we're on the cusp of potentially explosive growth," said Levitt. "We're now growing into three of the four segments that are part of our Everything Wireless strategy. So, I think that the market is responding to that and we're very excited to see growth in our stock."

To close the interview, Levitt thanked his shareholders, board members, and team members for their continued dedication and support. "We've put a lot of work into the pieces of the Everything Wireless strategy and we're really looking forward to what is going to come in the coming quarters."

To hear Erik Levitt's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7796472-hammer-fiber-optics-discusses-2021-growth-potential-with-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer's "Everything Wireless" go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74126