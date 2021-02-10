Golden Matrix Group Inc.: Golden Matrix Reports Record Revenues of Approximately $740,000 in the Month of January 2021 and Approximately $1.9 Million in Fourth Quarter

Quarterly Revenues Anticipated to Exceed Earlier Projection of $1.7 Million

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGI) ("GMGI" or "Golden Matrix"), a developer and licenser of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it is expected to achieve record monthly revenue of approximately $740,000 in January 2021, which will contribute to the company achieving an estimated record revenue of approximatley $1.9 million in the fourth fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021.

At the beginning of January 2021, the company reported that it had expected fourth fiscal quarter revenues to exceed $1.7 million.

The record fourth quarter represents an estimated 28% improvement on revenues of $1.49 million reported in the company's third fiscal quarter, and an estimated 117% improvement on revenues of $876,753 in last year's fourth fiscal quarter.

Revenues during the quarter were derived primarily from licensing fees received from gaming operators located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and integrated with the company's state-of-the-art GM-X platform, including revenues generated by related parties. There are currently approximately 430 operators and 3.9 million registered users across all GMGI's gaming platforms.

"Obviously, we are excited about the company's quarter-over-quarter improvement in revenue growth," said Golden Matrix CEO Anthony Brian Goodman, who further stated, "As a gaming company, we are benefitting from the stay-at-home economy and its increasing participation in businesses like ours during the global pandemic. We are confident that, as a result of GMGI's well-established brand and popularity with our expanding user base, the company is well-positioned for continued growth in calendar 2021 and beyond."

GMGI's current cash position is approximately $11 million which is expected to help to facilitate expansion into new markets during the coming months and also facilitate any potential acquisition.

Further information regarding the results of the Company's operations for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2021, will be included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K the company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to read the Annual Report, including, but not limited to the 'Risk Factors' included therein, when it becomes available.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

