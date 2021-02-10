Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line.





Delta 8 - THC You Will Love

THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol has several unique analogs that determine the way the compound interacts with your body. Because of the unique properties of Delta-8 THC it can offer some surprising and enjoyable wellness benefits without delivering the psychoactive or "high" effects its sibling Delta 9 is known for. Because of this the rising star, Delta-8, is the THC analog that has been showing up in many health and wellness products recently.

In 2018 the Farm Bill was signed into law. That legislation states that all derivatives of hemp (cannabinoids, analogs, etc.) are completely legal in the United States if they do not contain more than .3% THC (Delta 9 THC to be specific).

This past year has brought unprecedented challenges to businesses across all retail supply chains and cannabis sales are no exception. Like many other sectors the cannabis market should still expect to lose some revenue due to factors like shop closures, disrupted supply chains, general economic slowdown, and restricted movement.

Right on Brands is in the process of negotiating with several interested merger partners about exclusive licensing or sale of the ENDO Brand product line.

"We have developed a delicious new Delta-8 drink in four flavors that would compliment our existing product line of Gummies, Tinctures and Vape products," says Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands. "ENDO Brands is an established, respected product line known for it's commitment of highest standards in quality. An established Brick and Mortar retailer would do well with this as both a retail shelf and online sales product."

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands, and Right On Brands.

