Dream Water signs agreement with leading Chinese distributor for the sale of Dream Water products across Asia, including through TMall, one of the world's largest online marketplaces

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned, CPG company, announced today that it has further expanded its international presence with the signing of a Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with leading distributor Golden River Services Ltd. ("Golden River"), based in China.

"Aligning our core brands with one of China's leading consumer goods distribution networks is an important step in the advancement of Harvest One's international strategy," said Gord Davey President and CEO of Harvest One. "Golden River has access to enormous online distribution throughout several prominent regions in Asia. International expansion is a key priority for Harvest One as we continue to evaluate opportunities to expand the growth of our consumer brands. Our online sales in North America have grown significantly, so gaining access to the largest online market in the world meets another strategic milestone for Harvest One."

Under the Agreement, Golden River will sell and distribute Dream Water products throughout China and other Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Golden River is a leading Asian consumer goods distributor representing prominent brands such as Nestle, Brita, Durex and Jamieson. Golden River has significant online presence with retail partners such as Taoboa Global Shopping and TMall Global Shopping, with over 500 million active monthly users. They also have retail access through airlines and duty-free shops which aligns with Dream Waters existing business in North America.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is global CPG company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates three subsidiaries; Dream Water Global, LivRelief (consumer) and Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

