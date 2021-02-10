VitanaX, Inc.: Vitana-X Getting Ready to Launch a Vitamin Shot Drink

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it is planning a new product series of vitamin shot drinks to provide vitamins to the body.

Alois Anichhofer, Chief Executive Officer of VitanaX Inc, commented, "In our laboratory we are currently working on product versions that have a variety of needs every day! These are drinks/shots in 30 ml bottles, which with our micellar vitamins cover the daily need for vitamins and minerals for areas such as sports/muscles (amino acids), immune boosters, beauty (collagen) and for better sleeping."

Vitana-X is far advanced that it expects to start production of the shots as early as March with the initial launch being for Europe.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC: VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

