10.02.2021 / 18:57

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Feb 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.001109607823 % 5.17 % 5.17 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 11871 0 0 % 0.00 % Total 11871 0.001109607823 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1239025 0.12 % Listed Call Options 19.02.2021-16.12.2022 Until 19.02.2021-16.12.2022 7078400 0.66 % Listed Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 525000 0.05 % OTC Call Options 21.09.2021-16.12.2022 Until 21.09.2021-16.12.2022 110000 0.01 % OTC Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 53569 0.01 % Certificates 19.02.2021-13.03.2023 19.02.2021-13.03.2023 511548 0.05 % Total 9517542 0.89 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Linked Swap on Basket 17.08.2021 17.08.2021 Cash 559378 0.05 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 9844671 0.92 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 509 0 % Certificates 30.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 401878 0.04 % Contracts for Difference N/A N/A Cash 637919 0.06 % Equity Linked Swap 23.03.2021 23.03.2021 Cash 1300000 0.12 % Futures 19.03.2021 19.03.2021 Cash 2100000 0.20 % Euro Medium Term Note 10.05.2022-31.12.2027 Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027 Cash 13919 0 % Note with Warrant Unit 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Cash 3557 0 % OTC Call Options 19.02.2021-17.12.2021 19.02.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 784145 0.07 % OTC Call Options 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 2861203 0.27 % OTC Put Options 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 116304 0.01 % OTC Put Options 19.02.2021-02.09.2021 19.02.2021-02.09.2021 Cash 8576387 0.80 % OTC Put Options 18.06.2021 18.06.2021 Physical 9457 0 % Listed Put Options 17.12.2021 17.12.2021 Physical 125000 0.01 % Listed Put Options 19.03.2021-16.12.2022 Until 19.03.2021-16.12.2022 Physical 5212500 0.49 % Listed Call Warrants 19.02.2021-03.01.2025 19.02.2021-03.01.2025 Cash 741237 0.07 % Listed Call Warrants 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 12356293 1.15 % Listed Put Warrants 19.02.2021-18.06.2021 19.02.2021-18.06.2021 Cash 26387 0 % Listed Put Warrants 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 116306 0.01 % Total 45787050 4.28 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % - % % % Société Générale S.A. % % % Généfinance S.A. % % % Sogéparticipations S.A. % % % Société Générale Luxembourg % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

09 Feb 2021

