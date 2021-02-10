Clean Group Canberra Provides 100 Percent Guaranteed Office Cleaning in Canberra

CANBERRA, AUS / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Clean Group Canberra is pleased to announce that they are offering office cleaning services in Canberra that is 100 percent guaranteed. They want to emphasize that looking for efficient and reliable office cleaners in the capital city of Australia is no longer a challenge because of their office cleaning services. Clients would have peace of mind in the knowledge that the Clean Group cleaners will be taking good care of the office building like their own, providing thorough cleaning and high-level sanitization for the various premises.

Jackson, a spokesperson for Clean Group Canberra, says, "Despite being the best office cleaning service, we are also very affordable. And, we guarantee results, 100 percent. For the last 20 years, we have been providing a complete range of commercial cleaning services in major cities of Australia, including: commercial cleaning services, office cleaning services, strata cleaning services, carpet cleaning services, medical facility cleaning services, gym cleaning services, school cleaning services, and childcare facility cleaning services."

The Clean Group Canberra professional cleaners have been assured to have the experience and the skills to thoroughly clean various kinds of buildings and establishments. They have over 50 full-time cleaners who are capable of offering a broad range of commercial and office cleaning services, such as carpet cleaning, end of lease cleaning, steam cleaning, stain removal, and more.

There are a number of reasons why offices in Canberra would prefer to hire the cleaning services of Clean Group Canberra. These include the: very high quality cleaning service that has a 100 percent guarantee; fully insured coverage and bonded cleaning; virus protection through the use of virus shield and electrostatic disinfection; prevention of cross-contamination; offer of a one-stop service; offer of a work environment that is twice as clean compared to other cleaning services, while it is cleaned in half the time because of their use of advanced cleaning equipment; application of eco-friendly and safe cleaning products that eliminate carbon footprint, allergens, and contaminants; dedicated account manager assigned to each customer; and affordable prices.

Clean Group Canberra cleaners utilise advanced cleaning equipment such as the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which is used to ascertain an acceptable indoor air quality level. They also have the i-mop floor scrubber, which is a cleaning device that offers much faster cleaning of floors and other surfaces compared to the wet mop. The i-mop is equipped with twin counter-rotating brushes that have been tested to ensure that they offer 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. The i-mop also has colour-coded accessories to prevent cross-contamination. The power and speed provided by its suction technology can get rid of the cleaning solution and any liquid on the floor, thus offering a dry and clean floor.

They also use microfibres for their cleaning cloths, mops and other materials for cleaning. These are synthetic cloths made from nylon and polyester. These microfibre clothes have a net-like surface designed to trap more moisture and dirt, thus making them extremely effective in eliminating dust and dirt on surfaces. They are also very much absorbent, which means they require less water or cleaning solution.

They also want to stress that they offer green cleaning or environmentally friendly cleaning services. They do this by minimising their use of water during their cleaning operations. They also keep to a minimum their use of strong chemicals that could be harmful to people and the environment. Their cleaners will always avoid using such strong chemicals unless they are definitely required. And when they do have to use strong chemicals, the amount used is kept to a minimum through the use of microfibre technology as previously discussed. They also make sure that their cleaning equipment will last for a long time, thus reducing the frequency of replacing them with new equipment, through regular and effective maintenance.

When in need of quality office and commercial cleaning Canberra businesses may want to check out the Clean Group Canberra website or contact them on the phone or through email.

