Celltrion is on track developing a neutralising antibody cocktail with Regdanvimab (CT-P59) tailored to fight against the emerging new variants

CT-P59 demonstrated neutralising capability against key emerging mutations, including the UK variant in addition to six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2

Celltrion has constructed a COVID-19 antibody portfolio and clinical development platform to help combat the spread of the virus mutations

Celltrion Group today announced that CT-P59, an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate, has confirmed neutralising potency against emerging virus mutations and that the company has initiated development of a neutralising antibody cocktail treatment with CT-P59.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has assessed and independently confirmed that CT-P59 successfully neutralises the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7) in addition to the previously identified six variant genome mutations of SARS-CoV-2 (variants S·L·V·G·GH·GR). They also added that cocktail therapy of CT-P59 with another monoclonal antibody candidate demonstrated neutralising capability against the UK (B.1.1.7) and South African (B.1.351) variants.

As of 19 January 2021, according to media and official sources, approximately 2,000 cases of the variant VOC 202012/01 (Variant of Concern, year 2020, month 12, variant 01, previously designated VUI, Variant under Investigation) had been identified in 60 countries. In the EU/EEA, about 1,300 cases have been identified in 23 countries. Outside the EU/EEA, approximately 700 cases have been identified in 37 countries.1

In order to elicit potent neutralising antibodies against the new emerging variants and to minimise lead time for introducing cocktail treatments with CT-P59, Celltrion previously captured a total of 38 potent neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in which antibody candidate No. 32 produced neutralising titres against new emerging strains in the UK and South Africa. Using an already constructed antibody portfolio and encouraged by confirmed potency on various mutants, Celltrion has commenced the development of a neutralising antibody cocktail with CT-P59 against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

To date, CT-P59 has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation and oxygenation up to Day 28, reduce rate of progression to severe COVID-19 by 54% for patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms and 68% for moderate patients aged 50 years and over, and significantly shorten the time to clinical recovery ranging from 3.4 to 6.4 days quicker compared to placebo. A global Phase III clinical trial is currently recruiting and is expected to enroll 1,172 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 at more than 10 global sites to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CT-P59.

Global Principal Investigator Professor Adrian Streinu-Cercel, MD, PhD, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania, said, "CT-P59 has demonstrated its ability to shorten time to clinical recovery and reduce rate of progression to severe COVID-19. From the clinical trial, one of my patients with COVID-19 aged 85 and with an underlying condition, has recovered from the virus within 48 hours of being treated with CT-P59. The antibody treatment candidate would be most useful within 3-5 days of testing positive for the virus. This will greatly aid efforts to address the current burden on healthcare systems and resources."

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative and affordable medications to promote patients' access to advanced therapies. Its products are manufactured at state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with the US FDA cGMP and the EU GMP guidelines. Celltrion Healthcare endeavours to offer high-quality cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network that spans more than 110 different countries. For more information please visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

About CT-P59 (Regdanvimab)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through screening of antibody candidates and selecting those that showed the highest potency in neutralising the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The mutated G-variant strain (D614G variant) was later identified and confirmed to be inactivated by CT-P59. In pre-clinical data the treatment candidate demonstrated a 100-fold reduction in viral load of SARS-CoV-2, as well as a reduction in lung inflammation. Results from the global Phase I clinical trial of CT-P59 demonstrated promising safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy profile in patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.2

