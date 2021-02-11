Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
Kurz vor 12!? Nach starkem Auftakt: Heute Abend wird es richtig ernst…
WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2021 | 07:05
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

11 February 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 10 February 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on 30 December 2020, a total of 500,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €29.44, for a total consideration of €14.7 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.

Final transaction update
On February 10 February 2021, Arcadis has repurchased 4,031 of its own shares at an average price of €30.03. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €0.1 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments

  • 2021 Arcadis Share Buyback program FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d705648-2217-456d-913e-847fc4e7331a)
  • Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69c168d1-e73c-493d-9f05-2bcfaa91b185)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
