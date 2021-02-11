

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 net income (Group share) was 2.13 billion euros, down 12 percent from 2.41 billion euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income (Group share) for the year was 2.61 billion euros, compared to 2.93 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share for the year was 4.72 euros, compared to 5.32 euros last year.



Revenues for the year declined 7.4 percent to 25.16 billion euros from 27.16 billion euros in the previous year. Organic growth declined 4.7 percent for the fiscal year.



Schneider Electric noted that due to the ongoing economic uncertainty, and as the OSIsoft transaction has not yet completed, its current share buyback program of 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion euros remains on-hold in the near term.



The company said that the proposed dividend is 2.60 euros per share, up 2.0 percent from the prior year, subject to shareholder approval in April 2021.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Schneider Electric forecast adjusted EBITA growth between 9 percent and 15 percent organic.



The company expects the target would be achieved through a combination of organic revenue growth and margin improvement. The company projects revenue growth for the year of 5 percent to 8 percent organic, and adjusted EBITA margin of up 60 to 100 basis points organic.



