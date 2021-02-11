Fimatix UK Ltd partners with Privacy4Cars to address vehicle privacy compliance burden in Europe

Platform to Track and Manage Deletion of Personal Information in Vehicles Now Available in the UK and EU

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix UK Ltd, a leading Digital Technology Services Consultancy, announced today a new distribution partnership with Privacy4Cars , the first-of-its-kind platform designed to help erase Personal Information (PI) from modern vehicles. The partnership will bring Privacy4Cars' patent-pending process for the deletion of PI, including phone numbers, call logs, location history and garage door codes, from modern vehicles to the European market for the first time. Developed by a world-renowned cybersecurity and vehicle privacy expert, Privacy4Cars offers a standard process that makes data deletion simple and scalable.

Committed to developing solutions that make organisations more effective, Fimatix has a strong track record in fintech and govtech and is a leading Digital Technology Services Consultancy. This new partnership will help to solve the privacy compliance risks faced by companies that handle vehicles. Research in 2020, by the consumer organisation Which?, highlighted that four in five UK vehicle owners took insufficient steps to remove personal data before selling their vehicles. PI is a rising compliance and reputation risk for auto remarketing businesses. For dealers, auctions, fleet managers, and others who handle used vehicles, failure to remove personal data before a vehicle changes hands could have major legal implications and represent data breaches under GDPR - as pointed out by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) in their Guidelines for Connected Vehicles and Mobility Applications published in 2020. Through the use of the Privacy4Cars platform, companies with an auto portfolio in the UK and EU can now reliably, rapidly, and intuitively delete any personal information that is stored in modern vehicle systems, and obtain a comprehensive compliance record of completion.

"Auto retailers and wholesalers in the UK and EU must pay close attention to the process of deleting personal information stored across their fleets, because neglect to do so could result in serious data breaches under GDPR and ePrivacy laws," said Privacy4Cars Founder, Andrea Amico. "The storage of personal information in modern vehicles has become a rising compliance and reputation risk due to legal liability and operational complexity. Through our partnership with Fimatix, we are bringing a simple, scalable, and auditable data deletion solution to the European market that will help reduce security liability and vulnerability through a certification that is backed by financial guarantee."

Tim Howarth of Fimatix said: "At Fimatix our mission is to help our clients become more effective through technology and we're delighted to bring Privacy4Cars to the European market. This solution will help to protect consumers when they hire a car, or sell a vehicle, ensuring their personal data is kept safe. We are looking forward to working with clients, including car hire firms, dealers, auctions and fleet managers, to help them protect their consumers and avoid GDPR data privacy risks. Having spent 25 years in regulated industries, we know how costly compliance can be if not managed effectively and how vulnerable companies can be to regulatory intervention if known issues are not handled promptly."

About Privacy4Cars

Privacy4Cars is the first and only platform designed to help erase Nonpublic Personal Information (NPI), including phone numbers, call logs, location history and garage door codes, from modern vehicles. Developed by a cybersecurity and vehicle privacy expert, Privacy4Cars lets users select car make, model and year, and provides customized, visual step-by-step tutorials to quickly clear vehicle users' personal information while building a compliance log. Privacy4Cars' patent-pending process is available to consumers and small fleets, and to manufacturers and businesses owning, servicing, or managing a large amount of vehicles as a SDK [software development kit] that can be embedded into their existing technology. For more information, please visit: http://privacy4cars.com/

About Fimatix UK Ltd