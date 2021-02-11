Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021

WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 
Berlin
11.02.21
08:49 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
11.02.2021
MediaZest Plc - New Business Wins

PR Newswire

London, February 10

11 February 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Business Wins

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to provide an update on new business wins since the beginning of 2021.

Mandates for several new projects have already been won in the new calendar year, including the extension of existing recurring revenue contracts with a long standing client, and a large project for a new client, due for delivery in the first six months of the calendar year. In aggregate these new business wins will generate over £350,000 in revenue and include client engagements which the Directors believe have the potential to grow substantially over the coming months.

MediaZest expects to announce its financial results for the 18-month period ended 30 September 2020 later this month.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
