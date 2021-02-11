MediaZest Plc - New Business Wins

11 February 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Business Wins

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to provide an update on new business wins since the beginning of 2021.

Mandates for several new projects have already been won in the new calendar year, including the extension of existing recurring revenue contracts with a long standing client, and a large project for a new client, due for delivery in the first six months of the calendar year. In aggregate these new business wins will generate over £350,000 in revenue and include client engagements which the Directors believe have the potential to grow substantially over the coming months.

MediaZest expects to announce its financial results for the 18-month period ended 30 September 2020 later this month.

