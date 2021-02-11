Vulcan Industries Plc - Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report

11 February 2021

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and posting of Annual Report

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 11:00 a.m. on 5th March 2021 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW.

Posting of the Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

The Notice of AGM, along with a copy of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 March 2020, have been posted to Shareholders. Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM may be found on the Company's website at https://vulcanplc.com.

COVID-19 special arrangements

The Board is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and public health concerns in the United Kingdom, including the related social distancing requirements, public health guidance and legislation issued by the UK Government. At the time of publication of this announcement, indoor public gatherings in England remain subject to a number of restrictions. The Board recognises that the AGM represents an opportunity to engage with Shareholders, and provides a forum that enables Shareholders to ask questions of, and speak directly with, the Board. However, in light of current restrictions, the Board hopes that Shareholders will understand that the AGM this year will be run as a closed meeting and Shareholders will not be able to attend. The Company will make arrangements such that the legal requirements to hold the meeting can be satisfied through the attendance of a minimum number of members and the format of the meeting will be purely functional - the meeting will comprise only the formal votes without any business update.

Shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the meeting. A form of proxy for use at the AGM accompanies the AGM notice. To be valid, the form of proxy must be completed and returned to Neville Registrars Limited in accordance with the instructions in the Notes appended to the AGM notice. Given the restrictions on attendance, members are strongly encouraged to appoint the 'Chair of the Meeting' as their proxy rather than a named person who will not be permitted to attend the meeting.

Shareholders are also invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting via email as set out in the AGM Notice by no later than 5.00pm on 4 March 2021. We will consider all questions received and, to the extent practicable, answers will be published on our website or provided direct to Shareholders.

This situation is constantly evolving, and the UK Government may change current restrictions or implement further measures relating to the holding of general meetings during the affected period. Any changes to the arrangements for the AGM (including, without limitation, as to proxy appointments, attendance, venue, format, the business to be considered or timing, as the case may be) will be communicated to members before the meeting through our website and, where appropriate, via a Regulatory Information Service.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

