Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificate

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 and 8 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 2,095 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. ECC's: New total holding of ECC's*: Cathrine Aunvik 123 2,005 Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Kjell Fordal 123

123

123 10,328

6,367

246,427 Vegard Helland 123 35,317 Kjersti Hønstad 123 5,029 Inge Lindseth

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Arne Nypan

Kjetil Reinsberg

Margrethe L. Resellmo

Berit Rustad

Camilla Stang

Christina Straub 123

123

123

123

123

31

123

31

31 9,028

21,258

42,879

26,813

28,474

535

4,090

535

789

*) incl. close associates



Trondheim, 10 February 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act