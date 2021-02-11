Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificate

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 and 8 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 2,095 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. ECC's:
|New total holding of ECC's*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|123
|2,005
|Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Kjell Fordal
|123
123
123
|10,328
6,367
246,427
|Vegard Helland
|123
|35,317
|Kjersti Hønstad
|123
|5,029
|Inge Lindseth
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Arne Nypan
Kjetil Reinsberg
Margrethe L. Resellmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Christina Straub
|123
123
123
123
123
31
123
31
31
|9,028
21,258
42,879
26,813
28,474
535
4,090
535
789
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 10 February 2021
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
