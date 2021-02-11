

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose to the highest in six months in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent increase in December.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 1.7 percent.



Prices for electricity was 9.1 percent cheaper in January. Electricity cost declined mainly due to an increase in the tax credit.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.6 percent in January from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



