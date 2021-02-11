Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance! Der ganz große Durchbruch: “Nur noch staunen”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
11.02.21
09:08 Uhr
2,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,40009:36
Dow Jones News
11.02.2021 | 08:31
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Notice of Results

DJ Notice of Results 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Notice of Results 
11-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Notice of Results 
LONDON, 11 February 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on 
investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 
December 2020, on Tuesday 9th March 2021. 
Arix will host a virtual analyst presentation on the same day, at 12:00pm GMT, followed by a Q&A session, accessible 
via conference call or webcast. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations 
website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. 
For details of the conference call please contact optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com. 
[ENDS] 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  NOR 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93411 
EQS News ID:    1167627 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.