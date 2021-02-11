DJ Notice of Results

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Notice of Results 11-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Notice of Results LONDON, 11 February 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on Tuesday 9th March 2021. Arix will host a virtual analyst presentation on the same day, at 12:00pm GMT, followed by a Q&A session, accessible via conference call or webcast. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. For details of the conference call please contact optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: NOR TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93411 EQS News ID: 1167627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)