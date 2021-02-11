Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021

Dow Jones News
11.02.2021 | 08:31
One Heritage Group plc: Placing, Subscription and Acquisition in Stockport

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Placing, Subscription and Acquisition in Stockport 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Placing, Subscription and Acquisition in Stockport 
11-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/ 
2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR") AND IS DISCLOSED 
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF MAR. IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS (AS DEFINED IN MAR) 
WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE 
OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION AS PERMITTED BY MAR. THAT INSIDE INFORMATION IS SET OUT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND HAS BEEN 
DISCLOSED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN ACCORDANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 7 OF ARTICLE 17 OF MAR.  UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS 
ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE 
CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE COMPANY AND ITS SECURITIES 
11 February 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Placing, Subscription and Acquisition in Stockport 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased 
to announce the successful completion of a Placing (the "Placing"), Subscription (the "Subscription") and exchange of 
contracts for the purchase of Plus House, Stockport ("Plus House"). 
Placing and Subscription 
A total of 1,828,333 new ordinary shares of 1.0 pence each in the Company (the "Placing and Subscription Shares") have 
been issued at a price of 30.0 pence per Share, with existing and new investors, raising gross proceeds of 
approximately GBP548,500. The Placing was undertaken by a Placing of 1,401,666 shares by Hybridan LLP ("Hybridan") and a 
Subscription of 426,667 shares. 
The Placing and Subscription Price represents a discount of 35.5 per cent. to the closing mid-price per Ordinary Share 
on 10 February 2021. The Company listed at 10 pence per Ordinary Share on 23 December 2020. 
The Placing and Subscription Shares represent approximately 6.1 per cent. of the ordinary share capital in issue of the 
Company prior to the Placing and Subscription. 
The Placing and Subscription proceeds, together with the Group's existing facilities, will be used to help finance the 
acquisition of Plus House, Stockport. 
Acquisition of Plus House, Stockport 
One Heritage is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts on Plus House, Stockport for GBP725,000. Completion 
is expected on 31 March 2021 with the acquisition to be funded through the Placing, Subscription, existing cash 
resources and the shareholder loan facility. 
The property is currently used as an office but has been acquired with the benefit of permitted development planning 
approval to convert the first, second and third floor into twelve apartments with approximately 2,500 square foot of 
office space on the ground floor. 
Management are exploring revising the planning to add an extension which adds an additional three apartments, this 
increases the total to fifteen. 
The Company expect construction to start in Q2 2021 with completion during Q2 2022 even with the revised extension. The 
Company expects a development cost of GBP1.0 million with a Gross Development Value (GDV) on completion of GBP2.3 million. 
The costs and timelines are dependent on the permitted development planning approval and do not include the planning 
extension as envisaged. 
The site is located in the heart of Stockport on St Petersgate in proximity to a number of historical buildings, 
including St Peters Church, and is a 5-minute walk to Stockport train station which has a direct rail link to both 
Manchester and London. 
The Company is also announcing that its related party shareholder loan facility with One Heritage Property Development 
Limited has been increased from GBP5.0 million to GBP7.5 million. The increased facility can only be drawn down in the 
event that the Company is unable to secure construction finance from an external provider on terms acceptable to the 
Board of the Company and to a value of at least GBP2.5million. Once construction finance of GBP2.5million has been secured 
by the Company, the loan facility from One Heritage Property Development Limited will revert to maximum of GBP5.0 
million. 
Total voting rights 
Application will be made for the Placing and Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the Standard List of the 
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and admission is expected to occur on or around 18 February 2021 ("Admission"). Upon 
Admission, the Company will have 31,828,333 ordinary shares of 1.0 pence each in issue, each carrying the right to one 
vote. There are no shares held in treasury. 
The total voting rights in the Company will therefore be 31,828,333 and shareholders may use this figure as the 
denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under 
the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.  The placing is conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading 
on the LSE." 
Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of One Heritage Group PLC, commented: 
"One Heritage is pleased to be able to acquire Plus House through a Placing and Subscription. It demonstrates that 
investors strongly support the Company's strategy and have faith that management will deliver. 
"Plus House is an exceptional opportunity that fits within our business strategy. We see Stockport as a great location 
as it fits in with our strategy to focus on units that we believe young professionals will be attracted to." 
 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the 
UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be 
in the public domain. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily 
in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both 
development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities 
management services for these products. 
We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development 
and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a 
focus on co-living. 
One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under 
the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BLF79495 
Category Code:  IOE 
TIDM:           OHG 
LEI Code:       2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93409 
EQS News ID:    1167603 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
