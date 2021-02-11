Anzeige
11.02.2021
SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2020

Press release 11 February 2021 
 
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2020 
 
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Year-end 
Report 2020 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir. 
 
January-December 2020 (January-December 2019) 
  - Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,797 million (1,713) 
  - Net interest income totalled SEK 3,154 million (2,835) 
  - Expenses amounted to SEK 1,190 million (1,055) 
  - Net credit losses totalled SEK 21 million (12). 
  - The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (17.0) 
  - All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's 
  - Considerable market turbulence and increased uncertainty regarding socio-economic development as a result of the 
    coronavirus (Covid-19) 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Mikael Inglander, CEO SCBC 
+468-614 43 28 
mikael.inglander@sbab.se 
File: Year-end report January-December 2020 Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC 
Language:      English 
Company:       SCBC 
               Sweden 
