DJ SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2020

Press release 11 February 2021 The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2020 The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Year-end Report 2020 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir. January-December 2020 (January-December 2019) - Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,797 million (1,713) - Net interest income totalled SEK 3,154 million (2,835) - Expenses amounted to SEK 1,190 million (1,055) - Net credit losses totalled SEK 21 million (12). - The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (17.0) - All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's - Considerable market turbulence and increased uncertainty regarding socio-economic development as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) For further information, please contact: Mikael Inglander, CEO SCBC +468-614 43 28 mikael.inglander@sbab.se =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Year-end report January-December 2020 Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1167582

SCBC / Financial Statement Release Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167582 2021-02-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)